When Saif Ali Khan Is Home From Work, Guess Who Lights Up 'Like A 1,000-Watt Bulb'?

Taimur is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's only child

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, 1, 'beams like a 1,000-watt bulb' after seeing his dad at home, a source told DNA. Both Kareena and Saif are busy stars and travel to places due to work. However, Taimur often accompanies Kareena to her shooting schedules. "When Saif is away, Taimur misses him like crazy. And when he knows his father has entered the house, he beams like a 1000-watt bulb and goes running in the direction of his father," the source told DNA. Just recently, Saif had said that Taimur had learnt some new words, including 'abba' (father in Urdu). The Sacred Games actor had also added that the father-son duo sit together to watch the moon.

Why is my dad so handsome

"He has learnt a few new words. He calls me 'abba' and has now started to say 'baby' and 'gum'. Whenever he sees a chewing gum, he would just scream 'gum'. He likes to watch the moon, so I sit with him in my office and show him the moon," Saif had earlier told DNA.

Taimur often finds himself on the trends list. Pictures of him outside his play school, or enjoying a drive with his mom, often go viral. Of the media attention, Saif Ali Khan had told NDTV, "It's hard to bring up kids without the attention; I don't know how he is going to react to the attention when he grows up."

Kareena, Saif and Taimur recently returned from a month-long vacation from London. When in London, they were also joined by Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Karisma and her children.

Saif was last seen in Netflix's Sacred Games. His next film is Baazaar. Kareena's Veere Di Wedding hit the theaters in June. She hasn't announced her upcoming project yet.