When Saif Ali Khan Called Awards Shows "The Biggest Joke In The World": "It's Completely False"

It is Saif Ali Khan's birthday. The actor turns 53 today. Oh boy, he is ageing like a fine wine. Agree? Wishes are coming in from all corners for the Nawab of Bollywood. Now, in the middle of this, a throwback interview of Saif has surfaced online. The clip goes back to 2017 when the actor was promoting Chef. Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Saif shared his thoughts on the award shows. As per the actor, “There's no such thing as an award function.” He said, “I don't know why I've always done it. Honestly, if you ask me and if we take an ethical stand on it, there's no such thing as an award function. It's the biggest joke in the world. Every channel has its own award show. They give these guys an award for turning up, and then they make amazing categories like ‘Most Beautiful Smile' and ‘Most Glamorous Diva'. You don't even remember who got the Best Actor (award) for what.”

Saif Ali Khan also added what really bothers him about the award shows. He said, “We all turn up because let's face it — we are suckers. People turn up when they probably shouldn't. What really disturbs me is that it's a lie because the material is not funny. Nobody is making a funny joke but they intercut it with everybody laughing. You make a bad joke and the audience at home say ‘I don't know if that's funny' but everybody there is laughing. They are like what is it that except me, 30,000 people in the audience are laughing (except that they are not). So, it's a con.”

“The only people being cheated are the audience. It's a disturbing thing deep down. It's completely false. There's not enough money spent on the humour. There's not enough money spent on entertainment. They spend money on the songs and the dances and everything that suits the sponsors,” he added.

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Jr NTR's Devara. The film also marks his Telugu debut. Janhvi Kapoor is also part of the film.