Done With Europe Vacay, Kareena Kapoor-Karisma And Taimur Visit Randhir Kapoor's House In Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with their kids - Taimur and Jeh, have returned to Mumbai after a month-long vacation in Europe. A day after their arrival, Kareena visited her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor at his residence on Mount Mary Road in Bandra. She was accompanied by her usual suspects - sister Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur. Kareena opted for a full-sleeved black T-shirt and grey joggers. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and tied her hair in a neat bun. Before heading inside, Karisma waved at the shutterbugs stationed there.

On Monday, the Kapoor family were spotted at the airport with Kareena looking effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit. Saif complemented her look with a casual yet stylish ensemble. In a viral video, Kareena is seen holding Taimur's hand, while Saif, in a playful mood, carries Jeh in his arms.

Last week, Karisma shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram. The snapshots also featured Kareena Kapoor. In one of the pictures, the Kapoor sisters are seen posing outside a 17th-century restaurant they visited in the United Kingdom. Kareena is seen dressed in a brown jacket and blue flared jeans, while Karisma looks pretty in a long black jacket paired with blue jeans, complemented by a cap. Sunglasses completed their chic looks. Another picture shows Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor enjoying the serene view together.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in the murder mystery Murder Mubarak. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. She will next be seen in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others.