Jr NTR Wraps The Final Shot Of <i>Devara</i>: "What A Wonderful Journey"

Jr NTR just shared an update on Devara. The superstar shared a picture from the sets of the film on social media and announced the wrap of the film. Jr NTR captioned the post, "Just wrapped my final shot for #Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can't wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September." Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. In the comments section, Devara movie's official page, wrote, "Can't wait for the storm Sir."

This is what Jr NTR posted:

Earlier this month, the makers of Devara released the song Dheere Dheere, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The caption on the post read, "Devara Second Single out now. #Devara."

The film's new release dates were announced in June this year. Karan Johar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, shared an update and wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024."

During a recent event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR said this about the new project, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases," reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, NTR Jr is collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a new untitled film.