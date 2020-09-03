When Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Went To The Venice Film Fest For His Film

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal and Judi Dench. (courtesy: therichachaadha)

It is raining throwback pictures on Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Instagram profiles and they are a sheer delight. On Thursday, Richa Chadha added star dust to the photograph sharing application by posting a throwback from 2017. The picture features the actress along with her boyfriend Ali Fazal and his Victoria And Abdul co-star and Hollywood veteran Judi Dench. The picture happens to be from the film's screening at the Venice Film Festival. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Richa Chadha wrote: "A socially distant Venice Film Festival began today... This picture, from 2017, is when main man Ali Fazal made my heart swell with pride at the world premiere of Victoria And Abdul. Seems like it was eons ago... I hope we can travel freely again soon."

Richa Chadha also shared a glimpse of her OOTD - a golden gown from the shelves of Kresha Bajaj. "It was also the night of this luminous gown by Kresha Bajaj," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal shared a still from his film Victoria And Abdul on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Sometimes all it takes is a kneel and a touch. This part is one of my favourite moments from the film Victoria And Abdul. Sending lots and lots of love to you Judi."

Victoria And Abdul (which released in 2017) was Ali Fazal's second big international project after the 2015 film Furious 7, in which he made a special appearance. The actor will also star in Death On The Nile, co-starring Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot.

Richa Chadha is also a veteran when it comes to international film festivals. Her films Gangs Of Wasseypur and Masaan were screened at Cannes Film Festival. Her film Words With Gods premiered at the Venice Film Festival, while Love Sonia had a screening at the London Indian Film Festival.