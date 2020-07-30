Richa Chadha Was Asked About Her And Ali Fazal's Wedding Date. She Gave An Adorably Honest Reply

Richa Chadha shared this picture. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha decided to interact with her fans on Thursday. The actress, who actively shares posts on her profile, answered her fans' questions as a part of Instagram's Ask Me A Question feature. One of the questions asked by a fan was: "When are you getting married to my crush Ali Fazal?" Richa, who has quite a bit of a reputation for her quirky sense of humour, wrote this in her reply to her fan."Haha! You have time to make a play for him. 2020 isn't gonna let us marry." See Richa Chadha's reply here:

Screenshot of Richa Chadha's Instagram story.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were supposed to get married in April this year, postponed their wedding due to the COVID - 19 pandemic. The actors' spokesperson earlier told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns.

This year, Richa Chadha featured in Panga, co-staring Kangana Ranaut. She was also a part of Ghoomketu, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela. She also featured in the Amazon Original series Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.