Richa Chadha's 'I Got You' Post For Ali Fazal Is Love, Actually

Richa Chadha shared this picture. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha's Instagram story featuring Ali Fazal is romantic and mushy in equal parts. The actress shared a picture of Ali Fazal from his childhood album and captioned it: "I got you" with a heart GIF. Richa and Ali Fazal, who co-starred in the Fukrey series, got engaged in March and were all set get married in April this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all social gatherings of over 50 people, including wedding functions, were banned by the government and as a result Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had to postpone their wedding.

A screenshot of Richa Chadha's Instagram story.

Earlier this week, Richa Chadha shared a hilarious meme as her reaction to her postponed wedding. The meme was derived from a scene from her film Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1, which recently completed 8 years.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had a grand wedding celebration in minds with their family members and close friends. As per a source close to the couple, the wedding will now take place in ge second half of 2020. "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected," PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Richa Chadha was last seen in 2019 film Panga while Ali Fazal's last project was Netflix filmHouse Arrest.