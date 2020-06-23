Richa Chadha, Who Postponed Wedding Because Of Coronavirus, Shares Epic Feels

Richa Chadha in a still from Gangs Of Wasseypur (courtesy therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who got engaged in March, were looking forward to a wedding around April, with preparations being underway, which they had to postpone because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, as Gangs Of Wasseypur clocked 8 years, Richa Chadha shared a particular scene from the first part of the movie as her reaction to her much-awaited postponed wedding. "2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year! Here's some Nagma swag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy," she captioned her post. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding will reportedly have friends and family members flying in from the US and Europe. As lockdown restrictions were eased, several state governments announced that weddings will be allowed with 50 people in attendance.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs Of Wasseypur cast Richa Chadha as Nagma Khatoon, whose wedding was arranged with Manoj Bajpayee's character Sardar. Nagma, who wasn't happy about the wedding, kept shut when asked by the imam : "Qubool hai?." That's exactly the bit Richa shared on her Instagram.

Ahead of the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India in March, the couple's spokesperson said in a statement that they want to celebrate their wedding with their loved ones and hence the wedding has been pushed to second half of this year. "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected," PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

In a Mumbai Mirror interview recently, Ali Fazal said: "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again" and added: "We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we'll make sure to bring that along with our wedding."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are said to be have been dating since 2015. They have co-starred in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.