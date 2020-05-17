Ali Fazal Was Asked About His New Wedding Date With Richa Chadha. His Response

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal.(courtesy therichachadha )

Ali Fazal, who was supposed to get married to Rich Chadha in April this year, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, was asked if the couple have a new date in mind. Ali told Mumbai Mirror, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again." The actor added, "We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we'll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we're following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who were supposed to get married in April this year, postponed their wedding due to the COVID - 19 pandemic. The actors' spokesperson told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in Netfilix's House Arrest. His upcoming film is the international project Death On the Nile. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha's last theatrical release was the sports drama Panga. She will next be seen in Bholi Punjaban.