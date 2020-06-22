8 Years Of Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1: 'Dreams Do Come True,' Writes Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Gangs Of Wasseypur. (courtesy iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi's 2012 film Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1 clocked eight years on Monday. Celebrating the film, Huma Qureshi shared a film still featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her Instagram profile. Sharing the picture, Huma Qureshi accompanied it with a note for the film that made her believe that dreams come true despite all obstacles. Huma Qureshi wrote, "It has been 8 years since Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1. A film, a scene that changed my life. So yes, dreams do come true. And dreams come true despite all odds, personal insecurities, drawbacks, or whatever you want to label your fear as." Huma Qureshi added, "In these dark and difficult times, I'm glad that I have these moments to look back at, with my heart full of gratitude for the universe." Huma Qureshi played the role of Mohsina Hamid, wife of Faizal Khan, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Read her post here:

In a separate post, Richa Chadha, who played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Nagma Khatoon in the film, shared a video clip featuring herself from the film and captioned it with a reference to the coronavirus pandemic which made her postpone her wedding with Ali Fazal. Richa shared a video clip from Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1 where she can be seen in wedding attire while a voice can be heard asking, "Aapko yeh nikkah qabool hai?" Richa, in the video, can be seen looking away from the camera. "2020 saw me postpone my shaadi, rightly so, because this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year! Here's some Nagma swag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy," wrote Richa Chadha.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1 is the first installment of the Gangs Of Wasseypur series. Based on the coal capital of Dhanbad, Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1 traces the family rivalry of three crime families of Wasseypur. The film featured Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi.

Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1 opened to glowing reviews from film critics post its release in 2012. Co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the film won many awards and accolades, including the National Award For Best Audiography. The film also won four Filmfare awards, including the Critics Award For Best Actress for Richa Chadha.