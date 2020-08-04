Ali Fazal Plans ROFL Socially-Distanced Wedding (He's Kidding, Peeps)

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal (courtesy therichachadha)

Yet another rescheduling of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding plans prompted the Victoria And Abdul actor to crack a joke in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been together for over five years, were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding as the country went into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Richa confirmed that the wedding has been pushed to next year while Ali Fazal shared an ROFL wedding idea: "We can book several large and open fields, each far away from each other and rent out a local train so we can drop by as bride and groom at different venues, enjoying the food at every place," he told the publication on a lighter note and added: "Jokes apart, I hope things get better real soon."

"It is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend," said Richa Chadha. In an Instagram story earlier, the 33-year-old actress had written: "2020 isn't gonna let us marry." Previously, the couple's spokesperson had said that Richa and Ali will have guests flying in from abroad for their wedding. Mumbai Mirror had also reported that Richa and Ali were looking forward to host their wedding festivities in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow so that their relatives in the respective cities didn't have to travel a lot.

When asked about a new wedding date and whether the three-city plan will still be part of their wedding planning, Ali Fazal said: "Let's see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, may be early next year. We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn't have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are said to be have been dating since 2015. They are co-stars of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.