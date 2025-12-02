When Raj Nidimoru Surprised Samantha With A Voice Message: "She Really Blew Us Away"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore on Monday.

What's Happening

In an earlier interview with Galatta India, Samantha opened up about her bond with Raj Nidimoru.

In the same interview, Raj surprised Samantha with an audio note.

He praised Samantha for learning Hindi for the show Citadel: Honey Bunny.

"She learned a new language, she did a stellar performance in a Hindi project. It's an incredibly diffiult task. Learning an entirely new language for the show is incredibly weird.

Background

Samantha confirmed the news of her wedding through a post on her social media handle. She shared a series of pictures from her simple, traditional and elegant wedding on Instagram.

She looked radiant in a red silk saree with golden embellishments, while Raj wore a white kurta-pajama paired with a cream Nehru jacket.

Samantha completed her bridal look with heavy gold jewellery, a gajra, mehendi and subtle, complementary makeup.

The post, captioned "(white heart emoji) 01.12.2025 (white heart emoji)", featured the couple exchanging rings and offering prayers as they began their new journey together.

The wedding took place at the Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Samantha is believed to have first met Raj during the shoot of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2, where she played a pivotal role. They later collaborated again on the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Rumours about their relationship gained momentum as the two were frequently spotted together at various events. Earlier this year, when Samantha announced her first step into the world of sports, the photos she shared included Raj.

In another post about embarking on "new beginnings", she shared several images featuring him and wrote, "It's been a long road, but here we are New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures. (sic)."

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They married in 2017 but parted ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year.