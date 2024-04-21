Soni Razdan Reacts To Mukesh Khanna's Statement On Live-In Relationships: 'The Mind Boggles'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Veteran star Zeenat Aman's Instagram note in favour of "live-in relationships" has failed to strike a chord. Not only fans, but Zeenat Aman's industry colleagues, including Mumtaz and Saira Banu, have also opposed the notion. Recently, actor Mukesh Khanna raised his voice against Zeenat Aman's statement. In response, actress Soni Razdan came out in support of Zeenat Aman on X (formerly Twitter). Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's comment, Soni Razdan wrote, “Gosh. Can't imagine what would happen if a couple lived together in a ‘live-in' relationship and don't get along. The mind boggles.”

Gosh. Can't imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a ‘live -in' relationship and don't get along. The mind boggles ☺️ https://t.co/EAHKv8trmo — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 20, 2024

In case you missed it, while talking to Dainik Jagran, Mukesh Khanna said, “Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

Now, let us look at Zeenat Aman's statement in question. In an Instagram note, the actress wrote, “One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

“It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things!” Zeenat Aman added.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.