When Masaba Gupta Thinks Of Cake, She Looks Like This

Designer Masaba Gupta, who posted a birthday greeting for mom Neena Gupta on her birthday earlier today, is having major cake cravings. Which explains her second post. Masaba is currently in Goa with her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra while Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra are in their Mukteshwar home. Masaba combined Throwback Thursday and missing-birthday-cake vibes in one single post as she shared a flashback memory from when she was much, much younger. The photo features Neena Gupta, dressed up in a saree, traditional jewellery and gajra, along with little girl Masaba from what could have been a social gathering. While Neena is busy in conversation, Masaba can be seen looking at something from the corner of her eyes. The Masaba Gupta of now believes her younger version was eyeing dessert at the venue. She captioned the black and white memory with the cake and the heart emoticons. LOL.

Meanwhile, she wished mom Neena Gupta with a photo of hers from the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and wrote: "Happy birthday, mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it's been the greatest lesson in humility ever."

Neena Gupta sent flying kisses to her well-wishers, who sent her a whole lot of love on her birthday, with this post.

Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. She was born to the former couple when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. Masaba Gupta is best known for her lifestyle brand House Of Masaba - she recently launched a new range of perfumes.