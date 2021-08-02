When Mandira Bedi's Daughter Tara Asks Her To Smile, She Obliges. See Her Post

Mandira Bedi shared this image. (courtesy mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi's recent set of Instagram posts are all about new beginnings. The 49-year-old actress, on Monday, shared a post-workout picture on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart. She captioned her post: "When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing... How can I refuse?" She accompanied the post with the hashtag #beginagain. Mandira Bedi's friends Mouni Roy, Samir Soni formed her cheer squad in the comments section. "My baby," Mouni Roy commented on the post. "Keep it up Mandy," wrote Samir Soni.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's post here:

Last week, Mandira Bedi shared a special post on her daughter Tara's 5th birthday and she wrote: "8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet, sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today. It's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much. #beginagain."

Mandira Bedi was married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died about a month ago. Their son Vir, 10, was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara into the family in July last year. She is 5.

Mandira Bedi has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads. She also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.