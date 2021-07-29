Mandira Bedi's Daughter Tara 'Wasn't Denied' Her First Birthday Celebration At Their Home. See Pic

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Mandira Bedi and her late husband Raj Kaushal adopted their daughter Tara on July 28th last year and to celebrate the special day on Wednesday, Mandira and her family hosted an intimate party for little Tara, who is five years old. Sharing a picture of herself and Tara from the celebrations on her Instagram story, Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband last month and is in mourning, wrote that Tara "wasn't denied" her first birthday celebration at their home. "My girl wasn't denied her first birthday celebration in our home," read her caption. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49 on June 30. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal became parents to son Vir on June 17, 2011 and they adopted Tara on July 28 last year.

See Mandira Bedi's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Mandira Bedi's Instagram story.

In a separate Instagram story, the actress also posted a picture of Vir prepping for his sister's birthday party. Take a look:

Screenshot of Mandira Bedi's Instagram story.

On Wednesday morning, Mandira Bedi wished her little daughter with an adorable note on Instagram. Mandira posted a set of family photos also featuring Raj Kaushal and wrote: "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet, sweet Tara... And so we celebrate you today... it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much. #beginagain."

After Raj Kaushal's death, Mandira Bedi, who married him in 1999, has been sharing her memories with her husband on social media. See them here:

The actress also wrote about her family's "love and support" after her husband's death in an Instagram post. She posted a picture with her parents and her kids and captioned it: "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness. #gratitude #love #thanks."

Mandira Bedi is known for her performances in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Naam Gum Jaayega, Meerabai Not Out and Saaho. She is best-known for her titular role in TV show Shanti.