When Malaika And Her Sister Amrita Arora's Pet AXL Were Twinning. Who Copied?

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights "I think AXL and me are twinning," wrote Malaika

"Amrita Arora, why is your pet copying me?" asked Malaika

She added the hashtags #lockdownfashion and #wethinkalike

Malaika Arora is a fashionista by all means and anyone who has taken a good look at the model-actress' Instagram profile, would be aware that her timeline looks like a fashion magazine that came to life. Malaika, on Monday, posted a rather unusual collage on her profile, which had a picture of herself juxtaposed with a photograph of her sister Amrita Arora's pet pooch AXL. In the pictures, Malaika and the pet could be seen wearing similar turbans. Malaika wore a pristine white one while AXL's turban had some bold prints on it. Malaika captioned the post: "I think AXL and me are twinning. Amrita Arora, why is your pet copying me?" She added the hashtags #lockdownfashion and #wethinkalike.

Also, is it just us or Malaika Arora's turban reminded you of a similar one that Sarah Jessica Parker aka Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex And The City 2, while she visited Abu Dhabi with her friends. Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

On Mother's Day, Malaika shared some lovely pictures with her mother Joyce Polycarp, and her son Arhaan Khan and she wrote: "When you plant a seed, it needs love and care to grow into a beautiful tree. It needs water, air, sunlight and nurturing. That is a mother. She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother's Day to all. My superhero."

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta.