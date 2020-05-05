What Malaika Arora Did After 50 Days Of Missing Her Family

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram entry will tug at your heart strings. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress dropped a super adorable family picture featuring her parents and sister Amrita Arora on her Instagram profile. In the monochrome picture, Malaika and Amrita can be seen hugging their mother while their dad smiles at the camera. In the family picture, Malaika looks pretty in a black outfit while their mom looks beautiful in a saree. Sharing the adorable picture, Malaika wrote that she is missing her family. "50 days and counting.. miss you guys," wrote Malaika. Within minutes of posting, sister Amrita Arora dropped the most adorable comment on Malaika's picture. Reacting to the post, she wrote, "Miss you too much." Take a look at Malaika's post here:

Malaika, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the family albums and fishing out super cute pictures. A few days back, Malaika shared an adorable picture with her son Arhaan and it made her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Malaika was seen smiling with all her heart while Arhaan kissed his mama's cheek. "Throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel, hugs, kisses, work, friends, family )... don't take life for granted. Stay positive and don't wipe that smile off your face," she wrote. Take a look:

Meanwhile, this is how Malaika is spending her lockdown. Take a look:

On the work front, Malaika is best-known for her performances in films such as Kaante, EMI and Housefull. She is famously known for her dance performances in Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Munni Badnaam from Dabangg, Hoth Rasiley from Welcome and many others. She features as a judge in the dance reality TV show India's Got Talent.