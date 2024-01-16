Mahesh Babu's 'Blockbuster Celebrations' For Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu's Sankranti release Guntur Kaaram is making all the right noise at the box office. To mark this success, the actor hosted a Makar Sankranti party at his residence in Hyderabad. In pictures shared on Mahesh's Instagram profile, the star is seen with his wife - former actress Namrata Shirodkar, his Guntur Kaaram co-stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, as well as producers Naga Vamsi, Dil Raju, and Dil Raju's wife Tejaswini. While the men were dressed in their casual best, the women dazzled in ethnic ensembles. The happy bunch was all smiles as they posed for the pictures. Captioning the post, Mahesh Babu extended wishes to his fans and wrote, “Happy Sankranthi. Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram.”

Last week, Mahesh Babu's friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a big shoutout to Guntur Kaaram. Sharing the trailer of Mahesh Babu's film on his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement for the movie, writing, "Looking forward to Guntur Kaaram my friend Mahesh Babu. A promising ride of action, emotion and of course.... Massss! Highly inflammable."

While reacting to SRK's post, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Thank you for all your support Shah Rukh Khan! Love to you and all at home!” along with hugs and a red heart emoji.

On the personal front, Mahesh Babu's son, Gautham Ghattamaneni, embarked on a new journey last month as he headed to New York for higher studies. Mahesh's wife, Namrata Shirodkar shared an update about the 17-year-old in an Instagram post. Posting a selfie with Gautham, who has enrolled at the prestigious New York University, Namrata wrote: “NYU bound!! Gautham Ghattamaneni embarks on a new chapter. So proud of your hard work, passion, and determination that brought you to this moment my little big boy. The Big Apple just gained a bright new star! Love love and more love to you my son [heart emojis].”

Guntur Kaaram was released on January 12. The film has been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.