Shah Rukh Khan's Shout Out To Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram: 'Highly Inflammable'

Mahesh Babu and SRK in a throwback. (courtesy: urstrulyMahesh)

Mahesh Babu's new film releaseGuntur Kaaram got a big shout out from superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday evening. Shah Rukh Khan, on his X (earlier known as Twitter) profile, shared the trailer of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which released in theatres on January 12. Shah Rukh Khan, cheering for the film, wrote, "Looking forward to Guntur Kaaram my friend Mahesh Babu. A promising ride of action, emotion and of course.... Massss! Highly inflammable." Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course.... Massss!!! Highly inflammable!https://t.co/a0zUlnA1iy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2024

Last year, Mahesh Babu cheered for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan big time. He wrote on X (earlier called Twitter), "Jawan.. Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends."

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched... He's on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records...... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023

ICYMI, see SRK and Mahesh Babu's social media exchange from last year here:

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.