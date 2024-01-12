Pongal 2024: On Guntur Kaaram Release Day, Namrata Shirodkar Shared This Post For Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image of her husband.(courtesy: namratashirodkar)

It's Guntur Kaaram release day and Mahesh Babu fans can't keep calm. On Mahesh Babu's special day, the superstar's biggest cheerleader and wife Namrata Shirodkar gave shout out on Instagram. On Friday, she shared a striking picture of Mahesh Babu on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Let's rock it MB! Guntur Kaaram." In the comments section, Shilpa Shirodkar dropped heart emojis. A fan commented, "MB fans assemble." Another fan wrote, "All the very best." Another fan added, "Wohoo all the best for your day Sir. Can't wait."

Sharing the film's trailer just a few days ago, Mahesh Babu wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's a massy Sankranthi. Guntur Kaaram. In theatres Jan 12th, 2024."

Mahesh Babu's new release is Guntur Kaaram. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The superstar's filmography includes hits such as Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few. Mahesh Babu, son of late Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child artiste with 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu.

Namrata Shirodkar is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.