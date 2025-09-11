When Karisma Kapoor Spoke About Sunjay Kapur, The "Very Rich Man" In Her Life, Before Their Wedding

Following Sunjay Kapur's death, Karisma's children filed a petition in court challenging a purported will of Sunjay Kapur, alleging that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, "forged" it to take control of his Rs 30,000 crore estate. Amid the ongoing legal battle, several older interviews of Karisma Kapoor have been circulating. In one, she commented on her to-be husband, Sunjay Kapur, being a "very rich man".

What's Happening

In a past interview with journalist Subhash K Jha, Karisma Kapoor once shared her views on her fiance; Sunjay Kapur being a "very rich man".

She said, "I don't know about that. He has his own business and his father's business to take care of. I'll continue to have my career, but far more discreetly. Basically, I'm looking to enter into a new phase in my life. I've slogged it out for nearly thirteen years. And now it's time for me to find another level in my life. So far, I've been fulfilling a moral responsibility to my career, my producers, and fans."

The actress added, "That will continue. I'll do a good project whenever it comes my way. But now it's time for me to find personal happiness. I've cut down on my workload. Now people know why. I'm not one of those actresses who'd grab anything that comes my way. I'll continue doing my serial Karishma: The Miracle Of Destiny. And a couple of films per year."

Ongoing Legal Proceedings Over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-Crore Estate

Sunjay Kapur's two children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share in his massive Rs 30,000 crore estate.

The siblings have alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over Rs 30,000 crore worth of assets.

The children, represented through their mother as legal guardian, have sought partition of the estate.

As the Delhi High Court hears the suit, the inheritance battle between Karisma Kapoor's children, their stepmother, and other family members will determine the future of Sunjay Kapur's enormous estate and his legacy at Sona Comstar.

In A Nutshell

Karisma Kapoor had once shared her views on marrying a "very rich man," Sunjay Kapur. She had also spoken about reducing her workload at that time when she was about to get married and finding her personal happiness.

ALSO READ | Sunjay Kapur's Sister Mandhira Says It's "Sad" That His Children With Ex-Wife Karisma Kapoor Have Been "Cut Off From His Will"