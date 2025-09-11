Where Is Karisma Kapoor As Her Children Fight For Dad Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-Crore Estate?

Karisma Kapoor's personal life has come under public scrutiny as details from her past relationship with late businessman Sunjay Kapur resurface in the wake of a massive inheritance dispute. But while the courtroom battle over his estimated Rs 30,000-crore estate intensifies, Karisma is choosing to keep her focus firmly on her professional commitments.

The legal fight over Sunjay Kapur's estate has escalated with his children, Samaira and Kiaan, born from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, moving the Delhi High Court to contest his will. The siblings have alleged that Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, forged the will and deliberately excluded them from their rightful share.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court heard the plea filed by Samaira and Kiaan, where multiple accusations were levelled. Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya to respond to the allegations and submit a complete list of Sunjay's movable and immovable assets, while fixing the next hearing for October 9.

Priya, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar, argued that Karisma had been absent from Sunjay's life for over 15 years and was now appearing suddenly after his death. "I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court," Nayyar told the court, also recalling the bitter 2016 divorce between Karisma and Sunjay.

According to Hindustan Times, Karisma is steering clear of the ongoing controversy. "At the moment, Karisma is in Mumbai and totally focused on her work. She is not letting the controversy surrounding her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's estate impact her professional life," the report stated.

"Karisma is fulfilling her professional commitment as usual. She is shooting for several projects. She was recently seen in Super Dancer Chapter 5 as a special guest, and even travelled for an event. And she intends to continue to do that. Because the show must go on," it further read.

Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay Kapur in 2003, and the couple welcomed their daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. However, the marriage ended in a highly publicised and bitter divorce in 2016, with allegations of domestic and substance abuse emerging during the proceedings. A year later, Sunjay tied the knot with entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay, who was the chairman and founder of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died on June 12 this year in England. His estate, estimated at Rs 30,000 crore, became the subject of contention after Priya produced a will dated March 21, allegedly making her the sole inheritor. Karisma's children contend that their father had "repeatedly assured" them of their share, which they claim was unjustly omitted.

The legal tussle is still unfolding, but for now, Karisma Kapoor seems determined to maintain her distance from the courtroom drama.

