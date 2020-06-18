When Bipasha Basu 'Made Beautiful Memories' With Husband Karan Singh Grover In Maldives

Bipasha Basu and Karan in a still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu, on Thursday night, fished out an old video from her birthday celebrations in Maldives this year. The actress, who celebrated her 41st birthday there, can be seen dancing her heart out and goofily posing with her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover. The purpose behind sharing the old video was to "celebrate life and be grateful and happy," Bipasha captioned her post. She wrote: "This year, January 7, on my birthday in Maldives. Made beautiful memories with my love Karan Singh Grover. We don't have the beach, ocean and the band but we have each other, which is most important. We make sure we have the same fun at home during this lockdown, to be silly and do our funny dance together every now and the. To live every moment... Make the best of every moment. Celebrate life and be grateful and happy. God bless us all."

In his birthday greeting for wife Bipasha this year, Karan Singh Grover wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby monkey princess. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God's gift to all of us, especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love."

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends,which was attended by several Bollywood stars.