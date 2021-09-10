When Amitabh Bachchan Was Scolded By Farah Khan: 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Farah Khan with Big B. (courtesy: sonytv)

Highlights Farah Khan appeared with Deepika on 'KBC 13'

The episode will air on Friday

Big B shared many fun incidents on the show

The promos of the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 keep getting better and better. In one of the promos, we saw Amitabh Bachchan recreating Deepika Padukone's famous "Ek chutki sindoor" dialogue. In another one, Deepika complained about Ranveer Singh to Big B, which was followed by a promise on Ranveer Singh's part. A new promo was shared on the verified Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television, where Big B is seen asking Deepika Padukone,"Has Farah ever scolded you on set?" To which Deepika replied, "When does she not scold?" Farah added, "This is not right."

The show's host Amitabh Bachchan then added, "I've heard you scold a lot. There was this song where she had to choreograph, me and Abhishek, where we had to carry a cap and then throw it on our heads. Despite all our practice, it wasn't falling on my head correctly. She scolded me, "Hey get it right, who do you think you are?" Farah Khan interrupted and said, "I was telling that to Abhishek." Amitabh Bachchan added, "But his cap was falling correctly!" Farah then jokingly asked, "Are you now finally getting it right?"

Amitabh Bachchan signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will co-star with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was meant to star in it. The original film features Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier worked together in films like Piku and Aarakshan.