Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Episode 14 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Was Touched By This Contestant's Only Wish

On Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan continued the game with roll over contestant Kalpana, who quit the show with a prize money of Rs 12.5 lakh. The next contestant on the show was a doctor from Kolkata, Dr Sanchali Chakravarty, who couldn't stop crying when her name was called out. Mr Bachchan tried to console her and help her on the Hot Seat while Dr Chakravarty continued to be emotional - she took a moment to hug her mother in the audience seat. Mr Bachchan, helping her with the tissues, asked about all the crying, when Sanchali Chakravarty said: "I'm very emotional."

However, Dr Sanchali Chakravarty also made Mr Bachchan emotional when she shared the one wish she has in life. Dr Sanchali Chakravarty is a child specialist or a paediatrician, who told Mr Bachchan that she feels rather emotional when she has to encounter kids with difficult illnesses. She said that her only wish in life is that new-born babies don't get diagnosed with any sort of diseases. In response, Mr Bachchan, who was indeed touched by her views, said: "Kya baat."

Sanchali Chakravarty will continue the game on Monday's episode of KBC. Here are some of the questions asked on Wednesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. How many of these can you answer? Tell us in the comments below:

Which of these names mean firm or wise?

Amitabh Ghosh's Ibis Trilogy is set against the backdrop of which historical event?

According to the Shiva Purans, did which of these Ashuras did Lord Brahma grant a boon that he would only die at the hands of a son of lord Siva?

Who became the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract for a European club?

Which of these stages in life according to Hindu traditions comes first?

Adityat Jayate Vrishti is the motto of which Indian organization?

Which of these words is usedto denote an inhabitant of a particular region in China as well as a popular dish in China?

Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.