When Abhishek Bachchan Told Amitabh Bachchan He Made A "Big Mistake" By Choosing Acting

Abhishek Bachchan, soaring high with his latest offering I Want To Talk, recalled a moment when he confessed to his father he wasn't "meant for acting" in an interview with Galatta Plus. Abhishek has seen his shares of failures and success in a career spanning over two decades. Recalling the time when his films flopped one after another at the box office, the Guru actor said, "In a weaker moment, which is embarrassing for me to think of now, I went to my dad and said, 'We need to talk. I think I made a big mistake." After experimenting with different genres and directors of calibre, Abhishek said nothing was working in favour of him. "Maybe it's time for me to be honest with myself and say, 'Hey, you're not cut out for this. You're not good enough. Find something else to do," Abhishek heaved a sigh.

Amitabh Bachchan didn't let the spark in Abhishek die and he boosted his morale like a true artist. "I'm saying this to you as your senior, not as your father. You're nowhere near the finished product. You have a lot of improving to do", Abhishek recalled Big B's gem of advice.

Amitabh Bachchan in his latest blog entry praised Abhishek's new film whole-heartedly. He wrote, "Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..! It picks you up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon .. and you watch its life floating by ... No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into ...ESCAPISM ..and ..Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk delves into a father-daughter relationship when Abhishek Bachchan (Arjun Sen) is on the verge of a life-altering surgery. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "I Want to Talk hinges on the tics that propel tales of the 'terminally' ill but it uses the conventions of the genre sparingly, sensitively and with quietly devastating effect."