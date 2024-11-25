Amitabh Bachchan's Verdict On Abhishek's <i>I Want To Talk</i>: "Let Them Say What They Say"

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to cheer for son Abhishek's performance. Amitabh Bachchan wrote a detailed appreciation post about Abhishek's I Want To Talk in his latest blog entry. Praising the spirit of the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..! It picks you up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon .. and you watch its life floating by ... No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into ...ESCAPISM ..and ..Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film."

Apart from Abhishek's performance, his personal life has become a talking point. Taking an indirect reference to that, Mr Bachchan wrote, "Let them say what they say .. but this is what I say .. the say for the film .. And I am in remembrance of my poojya Babuji's words: the good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad .. the need for whichever, was the need for them, did they recognise me with that. It was their 'need' to to think of me as good or bad .. whatever was their 'need', that was how much they did recognise me."

Mr Bachchan continued his philosophical musings and wrote, "Your greed for the good in me can be good .. your greed to express the bad in me can be bad ..but it was YOUR 'need' to think good or think bad .. and that was my recognition .. it was not what I was .. IT WAS YOUR NEED TO THINK OF ME AS BAD .. OR THINK OR ME AS GOOD .. THAT WAS how much you could understand me ..one 'needed' to think him to be good .. one 'needed' to think of him as bad .. and whichever 'need' was the one that you desired is what how much you did recognise me."

"THE ULTIMATE WHIP OF SARCASM !!!! and reality ..you think of someone as good, because your need is for you to think so ... you think of someone as bad because your need for you is to think so ..your need for the good and the bad was a calculated one, FOR that is how you much you gave value to my recognition !!! the eternal truth of life," he concluded his note with these words.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk delves into a father-daughter relationship when Abhishek Bachchan (Arjun Sen) is on the verge of a life-altering surgery. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "I Want to Talk hinges on the tics that propel tales of the 'terminally' ill but it uses the conventions of the genre sparingly, sensitively and with quietly devastating effect."