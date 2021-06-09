What's Cuter Than This Pic Of Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar? Their PDA In The Comments

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar (Image courtesy: @gauaharkhan)

Highlights Gauahar Khan shared a few pictures of herself and her husband Zaid Darbar

In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen leaning on Zaid's shoulder

Zaid Darbar reacted to her post

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar keep setting goals for couples with their PDA moments on social media. Gauahar's new Instagram post is the latest addition to their mushy moments. On Wednesday, the actress posted a few pictures of herself and Zaid from their photoshoot on the platform. In the pictures, Gauahar and Zaid are posing together for the camera against the backdrop of a white wall that has a blue door in the middle and two windows on each side. The couple coordinated their outfits with the background. In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen leaning on Zaid's shoulder.

Gauahar wrote a sweet note in her caption. The actress also asked a question to her Instagram followers. She tagged Zaid in the caption and wrote, "He's got my back. By the way it's raining in Mumbai today, tell me about your city?"

While many Instagram users reacted to her post, we couldn't ignore Zaid Darbar's comment. Here's what he wrote: "Jaaaaaaaaaaaanuuuuuuuu I wanted this picture." Zaid added a few angry emojis in his comment. Gauahar replied, "this is what u get when u trouble me. Hahahahahahahahahahha...Boooooo."

Zaid Darbar's sister Anam Darbar commented, "Pyaare log (Lovely people)." TV celebrity Sugandha Mishra dropped awestruck emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's post here.

Recently, Gauahar had posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing in the same outfit. The actress kept her post simple. In the caption, she posted two colourful heart emojis. See her post here.

Gauahar had also dropped a dance video of herself on the platform a few days ago. In the clip, the actress can be seen grooving to Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam's song Har Fun Maula from the film Koi Jaane Na. She is wearing the same outfit in this clip as well. In her caption, Gauahar wrote, "Absolutely loved this choreography...Just had to do it. #reels #trending #HarFunMaula."

In case you missed it, watch the video here.

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in an intimate ceremony in December last year. Zaid is Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar's son.

In terms of work, Gauahar Khan appeared in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and won the show back then. Gauahar also appeared as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 in 2014.