What's Been Keeping Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara Busy

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared pictures with girlfriend Nayanthara on Tuesday afternoon. The pictures happen to be from different places of worship. The filmmaker posted pictures from different destinations and he wrote: "Blessings all the way from Shirdi, Mumbadevi, Maha Lakshmi temple, Siddhvinayak." Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating for a few years now. In August, Nayanthara, during a TV show, showcased her ring and said in Tamil, "This is an engagement ring." Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed and it featured Nayanthara in the lead role.

They fell in love soon after that. In 2019 too, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh as her "fiance" at an event, which triggered reports of their engagement.

This is what Vignesh posted on social media:

On Vignesh's birthday, he shared a few pictures with Nayanthara and he wrote in his caption: "Thank you Thangamey for the pleasant surprise birthday and the unmatchable gift of your presence in my life."

Nayanthara was last seen in AR Murugadoss' 2020 film Darbar, starring superstar Rajinikanth. The actress featured in several films, which included Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Vijay's Bigil. Her upcoming projects are Mookuthi Amman. She also starred in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress will next be seen in Annaatthe, with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh.