Nayanthara Celebrates Mom's Birthday With Vignesh Shivan. See Pics

South star Nayanthara celebrated her mom's birthday with her fiancé and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Tuesday. Pictures from the actress' mother's birthday celebration have been trending on social media. Vignesh Shivan shared the photos on his Instagram profile and wished Nayanthara's mom with these words: "Happy birthday to you dearest omana Kurian ammu. Godbless you and your golden heart." He also added many red heart icons to his caption. In the images, Nayanthara can be seen sporting a grey top. One of the photos shows Vignesh Shivan hugging the actress and her mom. Check you Vignesh Shivan's birthday post for Nayanthara's mom here:

Last year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated her mom's birthday in Goa. The duo vacationed in Goa with their respective families in September.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been in a relationship for the past few years. While promoting her recent film Netrikann on a television show last month, Nayanthara talked about her engagement ring. When she was asked about the ring, the actress said in Tamil: "This is an engagement ring." The clip from the show went crazy viral on social media. Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love while working together for the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan.

In terms of work, Nayanthara was last seen in Netrikann, a remake of Korean film Blind. It was directed by Milind Rau. She will next be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. The actress also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Atlee, Godfather and Gold lined up.