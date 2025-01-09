What We Know About Kiara Advani Joining Maddock Films' <i>Shakti Shalini</i>

A recent report has surfaced online, stating that Kiara Advani is in advanced talks with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, for a supernatural comedy. The film is titled Shakti Shalini.

Maddock Films, known for its horror-comedy verse, is all set to kickstart yet another standalone fantasy comedy genre with this film.

India Today reported that this film will mark Kiara's first collaboration with Maddock Films.

It further stated that the makers are on the lookout for an actress who possesses the characteristics of being both strong and vulnerable.

They believe, Kiara has the mentioned qualities, and hence would be a great fit.

No official confirmation has been made by the makers or the actress.

The rumours of Kiara being a part of the Maddock family were fueled by her many appearances at their Mumbai office.

While further details about Shakti Shalini have been kept under wraps, the latest buzz about Kiara Advani being locked in for the role is sure to get her fans excited.

Maddock Films recently released a massive list of their upcoming films in the horror-comedy universe, that they're known for.

Amongst them, Shakti Shalini is scheduled for a December 31, 2025 release. While the negotiations for the same with the actress are currently underway, the official announcement will only come once everything is finalised.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has her Telegu film Game Changer releasing on January 10, 2025. She will be seen alongside Ram Charan, as his love interest.



The film is directed by S. Shankar.

