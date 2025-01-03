Maddock Films Horror-Comedy Universe Slate: Among More, <i>Stree 3, Bhediya 2</i> And <i>Maha Munjya</i>

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has started 2025 on a high note and delivered exciting news to fans of their horror-comedy universe. The production house has announced a lineup of eight films that will be part of this expanding universe in the coming years.

Among the highly anticipated projects are Stree 3, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and Bhediya 2, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. In addition to these sequels, Maddock Films has also introduced fresh additions to the horror-comedy realm, including Shakti Shalini and Chamunda, leading up to a grand multiverse showdown in Doosara Mahayudh.

Stree 3, the much-awaited third installment of the popular Stree franchise, is set to release on August 13, 2027. The makers have also unveiled the release dates for other films in the horror-comedy series, including Thama (Diwali 2025), Shakti Shalini (December 31, 2025), Bhediya 2 (August 14, 2026), Chamunda (December 4, 2026), Maha Munjya (December 24, 2027), Pehla Mahayudh (August 11, 2028), and Doosara Mahayudh (October 18, 2028).

Speaking about the upcoming slate of films, producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "At Maddock, our mission has always been to innovate and entertain. We've created compelling characters rooted in India's rich culture and heritage, allowing our stories to resonate deeply with audiences. This connection has made our narratives not only relatable but also meaningful."

He added, "With our passionate fanbase, we're now ready to take things to the next level: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can't wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond - and we're just getting started!"

2024 was a successful year for Maddock Films, with hits like Stree 2, Munjya and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.