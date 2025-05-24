Varun Dhawan And Dinesh Vijan In Talks For A Mytho-Horror Film Ahead Of <i>Bhediya 2</i>? Details Inside

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan are exploring new film collaborations. They are confirmed to team up for Bhediya 2, though filming is delayed. A mytho-horror film with comedy elements is being discussed as next.

Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan have always been a superhit combo. They have earlier worked together in Bhediya and Badlapur. Currently Bhediya 2 is also in the works. Varun was also seen in special appearances in two other films from Maddock's horror-comedy verse - it was Munjya and Stree 2.

Now according to a Pinkvilla report, Varun and Dinesh Vijan have been constantly in touch for the last few months, to discuss a possible collaboration other than Bhediya 2. Neither is it about being a part of an existing horror-comedy universe nor is it a sequel.

A close source shared, "Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan are definitely teaming up on Bhediya 2, but there is a delay in the timelines of shoot of this Amar Kaushik directorial. Before Bhediya 2, the duo are in talks to team up for a one-of-its kind mytho-horror film, which will also have shades of comedy in the narrative."

Furthermore the source added, "Varun and Dino are also in talks for 2 other scripts and the aforementioned mytho-horror film is the front runner to be their next collaboration. The film won't be a part of the existing horror comedy universe, nor is it a sequel to any of the earlier films produced by Maddock. It will be a standalone feature film, and the things are in the early stages of discussion at the moment. There will be more clarity on the collaboration by July."

On the work front, Varun is currently busy with the shoot of David Dhawan's Hai Jaawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where he will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2026.

Varun is also shooting for Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The actor also has Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2 in his lineup with Arjun Kapoor. The official confirmation about the female leads are yet to be revealed.