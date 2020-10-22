What The Internet Noticed In Masaba Gupta's Throwback To 'Mundan Vibes'

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Designer Masaba Gupta shared yet another gem from her throwback treasury to celebrate Throwback Thursday. In the childhood memory, Masaba features as a toddler, who can be seen sitting on her mother, actress Neena Gupta's lap. In the photo, she's barely recognisable as the Masaba we know. She's cute as a button in a baby frock and features with a bald head, which Masaba explained in the caption as "mundan vibes." Masaba is known for adding oodles of humour to her posts and this one was no different. She had a good laugh over her own throwback photo and wrote: "I look like one of those babies in the movies that get possessed by the ghost of a troubled young girl at 3 am. Mundan vibes. I can't remember whose house this was. Please identify self."

While Masaba's Instafam couldn't stop talking about how cute Masaba was as a baby, netizens also appeared to be a little distracted by one element in the photo. "My eyes are on the top left corner, a queue of interesting collection," read a comment while another added: "That lot of bottles though". "They make the best planters," said another.

Masaba Gupta is the owner of the fashion label House Of Masaba, which is a favourite of several celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. Masaba is rumoured to be dating actor Satyadeep Misra, with whom she was in Goa during the nationwide lockdown. Masaba and Neena Gupta recently featured on Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The scripted show is also a reflection of Masaba's real life events and experiences.