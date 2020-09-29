Masaba's Reaction When Neena Gupta Told Her She Was Getting Married

Masaba with Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra (courtesy neena_gupta)

Actress Neena Gupta, in an interview with Times Of India, opened up about the time when she told her daughter Masaba Gupta about her decision to get married to Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. While Vivian Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehra in 2008, when Masaba was 19. "Frankly, I didn't have to tell her. Vivek and I were going around for 8-10 years; he used to come down to my house in Mumbai and I often used to go to Delhi," Neena Gupta told TOI. However, Neena Gupta also shared how Masaba reacted when she told her the wedding news: "But yes, precisely speaking, when I told Masaba that I want to get married, she wanted to know why. I told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you don't get respect."

Neena Gupta, who shares a very close bond with her daughter Masaba, confessed that bringing up the topic to Masaba was a bit "awkward" for her but it went well: "And, Masaba understood me. Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother's happiness whether she likes it or not. So, I was not worried. I was just feeling a bit awkward in telling her that."

In 2018, Masaba had shared a throwback from Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra's wedding, writing: "Love you both."

Masaba and Neena Gupta recently featured on Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which marked Masaba's debut in acting. The scripted show is also a reflection of Masaba's real life events and experiences. Masaba Gupta, who owns the designer label House Of Masaba, is rumoured to be dating actor Satyadeep Misra, with whom she was in Goa during the nationwide lockdown.