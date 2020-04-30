What Rishi Kapoor Told Arjun's Father Boney After Filming Aurangzeb

Rishi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Aurangzeb. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Rishi Kapoor's co-stars have been sharing throwback memories with him as a tribute to the late actor. Rishi Kapoor, who battled cancer for the last two years, died on Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor, who worked with the veteran actor in the 2013 thriller Aurangzeb, shared a still from the film and wrote a heartfelt eulogy post. "He was my friend's father, my co-actor, a talent whose work I grew up watching and admiring.... but what separated him from everyone else was one thing. Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth and love. It was different from anyone else," read an excerpt of Arjun's post.

Arjun Kapoor also reminisced the shoot days with Rishi Kapoor on the sets of Aurangzeeb and wrote, "I remember the first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go through day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn't screw up in front of him and went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him, spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me. 'Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai. Yehi rahega, acha kaam karega," to me that was love, acceptance and recognition of the highest order.

Arjun, who visited Rishi Kapoor in New York last year, wrapped his heartfelt post saying, "Love you Chintoo uncle. Thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima's sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you and Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart and mind forever. Cheers."

Read his post here:

In Aurangzeb, Rishi Kapoor played the role of a policeman while Arjun Kapoor played double roles as Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh. South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor in Aurangzeb, bid farewell to the legendary actor in a heartfelt eulogy post on his Instagram profile. "Had the absolute privilege of working with him in Aurangzeb and I'll forever be thankful for the time I got to spend with him. Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grandfather," read an excerpt of Prithviraj's post. Read his post here:

Rishi Kapoor, best-known for his performances in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and Khel Khel Mein, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago after which he underwent treatment in New York for almost a year. He returned to India in September, 2019. He was admitted in the hospital twice in February this year.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the films The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka. He is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and other members of the Kapoor family.