What Ranu Mondal Said About Lata Mangeshkar's Review Of Her Voice

Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight Internet sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeskar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral, remained unaffected by the 89-year-old singer's comment about her and said that she considers Lata ji her 'senior,' reported Navbharat Times. Earlier this week, when Lata Mangeshkar was asked about Ranu Mondal's growing popularity, the singer had said that 'imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success.' Ranu Mondal told Navbharat Times, "Lata ji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far as age is concerned, I am younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lata ji's voice since childhood)."

Lata Mangeshkar earlier told news agency IANS, "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited by my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention."

Singer composer Himesh Reshammiya, who gave Ranu Mondal her Bollywood break by recording two songs with her for upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer, also told IANS that he doesn't feel Ranu Mondal 'copied Lata Mangeskar.' He said, "I don't feel anybody can become a legend like Lata ji. She is the best. Ranu ji has started her own beautiful journey and I feel that people misunderstood Lata ji's statement."

Ranu Mondal earlier used to sing at Ranaghat railway station to earn money.

