What Pulkit Samrat's Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda Tweeted About Jodi With Isabelle Kaif

Pulkit Samrat with Isabelle Kaif in a first look poster (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

Actor Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif have been trending this week because of their new film Suswagatam Khushamadeed, the first look of which was released yesterday. Isabelle was revealed as Pulkit's co-star after a teaser post he shared in which she was shown from the back. Pulkit's girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, approves of this screen matchup; "You guys look so good together," she tweeted in response to Pulkit's first look post, adding fire emojis. "Thank you," Pulkit tweeted back to Kriti. The emojis he picked were a little more personal.

See the exchange of tweets between Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat here:

Kriti Khardanda isn't the only one impressed by the Pulkit-Isabelle pairing. Salman Khan wrote in an Instagram post, "Arre waah, Pullku and Isa... you guys are looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed... congrats and all the best. God bless Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat." Both actors have a connect to the superstar - Pulkit appeared in Salman's film Jai Ho and Isabelle's sister Katrina has co-starred with him in films like Bharat and Ek Tha Tiger. Isabelle, who made her debut in the 2014 film Dr Cabbie, is also working on Kwatha which co-stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

See Salman Khan's post here:

Here's the teaser post that Pulkit Samrat shared before revealing Isabelle Kaif as the female lead of Suswagatam Khushamadeed - he described here as Goofy, fun and gorgeous!"

Pulkit Samrat, best-known for his work in the Fukrey films, will be next seen in Haathi Mera Saathi opposite Rana Daggubati. He and Pagalpanti co-star Kriti Kharbanda made their relationship official a while ago and moved in together when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last year.