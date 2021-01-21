Revealed: The Mystery Woman In Pulkit Samrat's Post Is... Katrina's Sister Isabelle Kaif

Pulkit Samrat with Isabelle Kaif in a first look poster (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

On Wednesday, Pulkit Samrat shared a still from his new film Suswagatam Khushamadeed but with a twist - the picture showed him but did not reveal his co-star's face; she is shown in the still from behind, hair cascading down her back and wearing a choli. "Goofy, fun and gorgeous! Can you guess who my co-star is," Pulkit asked in his caption. Responses in the comments thread ranged from Kriti Kharbanda (also Pulkit's girlfriend) to Kiara Advani. Turns out, nobody got it right. Pulkit's mystery co-star is, drum roll, Isabelle Kaif, sister of actress Katrina.

Here's Pulkit Samrat's teaser post:

And here are the revealed pictures - both Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif used this caption while sharing the first look of Suswagatam Khushamadeed: "Namaste, aadaab. Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat!"

Isabelle Kaif is a model and actress - she debuted in the 2014 film Dr Cabbie starring Kunal Nayyar, Adrienne Palicki and Vinay Virmani. She is currently working on Kwatha, co-starring Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Isabelle's older sister Katrina Kaif is a frequent collaborator of Salman's and has appeared with him in films such as Bharat, Eka Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai.

Pulkit Samrat, 37, appeared on TV soaps Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kaho Na Yaar Hai before making his big screen debut in 2012's Bittoo Boss. He is best known for his work in Fukrey and its sequel Fukrey Returns and had a role in Salman Khan's Jai Ho. He was last seen in the films Taish and Pagalpanti and has a release coming up soon in Haathi Mere Saathi, starring Rana Daggubati.