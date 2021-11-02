What Priyanka Chopra Posted After Getting Her Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot In Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who returned to Los Angeles after months of shooting in London and Spain, for her next project Citadel, recently got her Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot. The actress posted a picture of herself in a car after she got her booster dose. She even urged her fans to get vaccinated. The actress captioned the post: "Booster shot: done. Get vaccinated." During the second wave of Covid-19 earlier this year, the actress set up a fundraiser for those battling Covid in India.

About Priyanka's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She launched her memoir Unfinished earlier this year. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She and her husband Nick Jonas have joined the production team of Broadway comedy Chicken And Biscuits.