Priyanka Chopra's Father-In-Law Accidentally Photobombed Pic With Sophie Turner And Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra managed to scoop some time from her super busy schedule and spent some quality time with husband Nick Jonas and his family in Los Angeles. The actress posted a super cute picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram story and she wrote: "My happy place." She also shared a picture with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner (married to Joe Jonas) and Danielle Jonas (married to Kevin). The photograph also features another member of the Jonas family, her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "About last night...With these beauties. Also don't miss senior in the corner. Jonas Brothers family roast. Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23."

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Well, Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.