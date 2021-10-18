Priyanka Chopra Has 'Joined The Wild Side.' See How She Spent Her Sunday Scuba Diving In Spain

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's guide to enjoying weekends in the best way possible is way more fun and exciting than ours. The actress spent her Sunday by scuba diving in the Mediterranean Sea with her mom Madhu Chopra and the camera crew of her work-in-progress series Citadel. Checking into Instagram from Spain's coastal town Villajoyosa, Priyanka Chopra posted photos and videos of herself "exploring the glorious underwater creation of God" on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). It was a "much-needed day in the ocean" for Priyanka Chopra, who wrote this in her caption: "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party!"

The actress went on to thank her scuba diving instructors for "such a magical experience": "Big shoutout to the Ali Sub team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you Newton Thomas Sigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done!"

Priyanka was also accompanied by her brother-in-law Franklin Nathaniel Jonas. She wrote this for him in the caption: "PS: Franklin, so happy you're here!"

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra's post, her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently shared videos of herself doing scuba diving on her Maldives vacation, commented: "Yayyy. So happy you're joining the wild side."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka also shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story and wrote: "A much needed day in the ocean."

Priyanka Chopra has been in Spain for the past few weeks for Citadel. Few days ago, she shared glimpses of her "perfect day off" on a boat in Valencia. "A perfect day off," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas reacted to her stunning pictures with a fiery icon and commented: "Damn girl."

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers.