'Damn Girl': Nick Jonas' Fiery Comment On Priyanka Chopra's 'Perfect Day Off' Pics From Spain

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared photos and a video from her day off on Wednesday

She had a lot of fun with her mum and friends on a boat on Tuesday

In her first photo, the actress looks gorgeous in a yellow swimsuit

Let Priyanka Chopra teach you how to spend your day off in the most perfect way. The actress, who is currently in Spain filming Citadel with her co-stars, marked her day off on Tuesday by having a whole lot of fun on a boat in Valencia with her mom Madhu Chopra and her co-star Osy Ikhile. From riding a water boat to basking in the sun in bright swimsuits, Priyanka checked all boxes of a "perfect day off." In her first photo, the actress looks gorgeous in a yellow swimsuit, which she paired with a cream summer hat. The following pictures show Priyanka making memories with her mom, her pet Diana and her friends on the boat. We really like the last picture from Priyanka Chopra's photo album, in which she can be seen sporting a red bikini and a white shrug.

"A perfect day off," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption and added the hashtag #AboutYesterday. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas reacted to her stunning pictures with a fiery icon. "Damn girl," he commented.

In a separate post, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself riding a jet ski. She called herself "water baby" in the caption.

Check out pictures and videos from Priyanka Chopra's day off in Spain here:

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Citadel for quite some time now. The actress, every now and then, gives us glimpses of the series' set. A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a BTS photo of herself from Citadel set in Spain and wrote: "Facing fears like the warrior she is...can't wait for you to meet her." The caption was for her character in the series as she can be seen sporting a costume for her role in the picture.

Before Spain, Priyanka Chopra was filming Citadel in London.

Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix 4 lined up. She will also be seen in a new project with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The trio will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa - his new film about a road trip.