Priyanka Chopra On What She Shows On Social Media And What She Keeps Private

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who sports many hats, including that of an actor, a producer, an author, an entrepreneur and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Recently, the actress added another feather to her hat by joining the team of Victoria's Secret as one of their representatives. Along with her, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio were also signed by the US lingerie giant under its VS Collective. Now, hosted by Amanda de Cadenet - a broadcaster, journalist, photographer and a member of the inaugural VS Collective.

In her conversation with Amanda de Cadenet, Priyanka Chopra opened up about what part of her life she shows on social media and what she keeps private. When asked if she has any areas that she keeps off the social media, Priyanka Chopra said: "I don't like digging too deep. I will maybe show images of me and my husband, me and my mom or me and my brother and would be like, 'Merry Christmas' but you will never see what actually happens within the sacred safe space of my home. It is a little bit ornamental I feel, like, what I share unless am having a moment where I feel vulnerable or talk about my feelings and I captured something that I have done. I have had to build a very hard exterior. I started in this business when I was 17 in, predominantly, patriarchal industry, you kind of had to toughen up and pull up your boots and just survive and you are not allowed to feel anything."

"So, I think for a long time I built myself to be a survivor, to be a street dog who is just like, 'I am gonna do whatever I need.' And to do it with grace. But now that I am in a comfortable place with myself and my life as a woman, I don't know how to undo that. I don't know how to undo the desire to constantly look like am in control."

Priyanka also added that she is learning to be more open on social media: "Social media is a curated version of what you want people to believe and that's just projection. I never spoke about a relationship in my life before my husband for some reason, I didn't want to be defined by it and suddenly he comes along and am like, 'you know what, this feels comfortable'... I do want to not think about my actions, just want to be giddy and have fun and live my life."

VS Voices Podcast will feature conversations with dynamic women who have excelled in several fields and other members of the VS Collective.

Victoria's Secret signed Priyanka Chopra in June. The actress is currently in London filming her new series Citadel.