'Excited To Bring About Meaningful Change': Priyanka Chopra On Collaboration With Victoria's Secret

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra shared a new post on Instagram

"Representation matters," she wrote in the post

The actress' post received many comments from her fans

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who was recently signed as one of the new brand representatives of American lingerie giant Victoria's Secret, on Friday, said that "as a founding partner of of #TheVSCollective," she intends to show "EVERYONE all over the world that they matter." She shared a new post on Instagram to talk about her collaboration with Victoria's Secret. "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen," she wrote. "As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do," she added.

The former Miss World further said that she is "excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands." Priyanka Chopra wrote: "It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands." She added: "I'm so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

As mentioned above, lingerie brand Victoria's Secret recently announced their new roster of brand representatives which includes Priyanka Chopra. Victoria's Secret has long been under scrutiny for being all about male gaze instead of caring about what their customers actually seek in their merchandise. With the new set of female representatives, the lingerie giant intends to bring about a change.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, the actress is going places these days. She was last seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. The film bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Priyanka is currently busy with her next project Citadel, which is a multi-series. It is being directed by Russo Brothers.

(With AFP Inputs)