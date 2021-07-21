What OG Katrina Kaif Said About Sara Ali Khan's Workout

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara posted a new workout video on Instagram

"Good form," wrote Katrina Kaif

"For real results you have to push yourself," wrote Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, who often shares workout videos, added another one to her collection on Tuesday evening and she found a fan in the form of Katrina Kaif. Sara posted a video from her session, in which she can be seen working out with trainer Reza Katani by her side. Katrina Kaif, who takes her fitness routines very seriously, gave a shout to Sara and her trainer. "Good form and Reza Katani in top form as well," wrote Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan in films like Phantom and Race.

"For real results you have to push yourself! Or sometimes...Pull yourself," read an excerpt from Sara's post. This is what we are talking about:

The Simmba actress, who often shares pictures from yoga sessions, opened up about her weight loss and transformation journey during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan a few years ago. During the show, Karan Johar played two clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying in Columbia University. She weighed 96 kilos then. Speaking of which, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did."

Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.