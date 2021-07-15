Learn To 'Stay Merry' From The 'Fairy' Sara Ali Khan. Read Her Poetic Post Here

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Actress Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to the much loved "Sara Ki Shayari" as she dropped a brand new post on her Instagram feed. The chirpy actress complemented the poetry with a stunning video of herself that features her enjoying a boat ride. Sara Ali Khan looks as gorgeous as ever as she can be seen dressed in a white suit in the video. The 25-year-old actress playing with her dupatta is just another reason why we love the video. As the video features Sara Ali Khan's hair blowing due to the air current, she quoted a line from the song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein in the caption. "Ude jab jab zulfienteri," she wrote in the caption and then began her own poetry.

Sara's poetry is all about "staying merry." Sara wrote: "Then even if you looking scary. In your brain, you are a fairy. So just stay merry. Eat a cherry."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's aforementioned post here:

Sara also dropped a picture from her boat ride session on Instagram. She looks pretty in the white suit and minimal make-up look. The background of the picture is formed by a dramatic sky.

Check out the picture here:

Earlier in the day, Sara Ali Khan received her COVID-19 vaccine shot and shared the update with her fans on Instagram. The actress shared a picture of herself from the vaccination centre on her Instagram story. In the picture, she can be seen posing with a smile on her face. "This girl is vaccinated," a sticker on the picture read.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story here:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan.