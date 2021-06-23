This Pic Inspired Poet Sara Ali Khan To Write Another Shayari And We Love It

From Sara Ali Khan's Instagram (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is a poet and that's one of the many reasons why we love her. The 26-year-old actress recently shared a bunch of stunning photos from a promotional photoshoot in a before-and-after format. Sara Ali Khan churned her photoshoot experience into a piece of poem, popularly known as Sara Ki Shayari and we can't decide whether it scores more on the cute scale or hilarious meter. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen sporting white athleisure and holding an intense look while posing with her hands on her head - she means business. In her poem, Sara hilariously listed down the steps that went into achieving the be-scared-of-me look.

Here's how it went: "White white, hold your core tight. Oh yes, and braid up for some height. Always smile bright but have your game face on for a fight. Swipe left for this sight," Sara wrote as she slid the photo behind a goofy one in her album.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram also acts as her diary for Sara Ki Shayari collection. We have collated some of them for you. You're welcome.

Sara Ali Khan also often features in another genre of posts, titled Namaste Darshako, in which she cracks up her Instafam with rhyming commentary:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The release of the film was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting schedule of the film wrapped in March. Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with Kedarnath and has also featured in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.