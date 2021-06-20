Father's Day 2021: Throwbacks From Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bobby Deol And Other Stars

Sara with Saif and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Bollywood stars decided to celebrate Father's Day by sharing loved-up pictures with their respective dads. While some posted relatively recent photographs, others dug out priceless memories from their archives. This is the story of how stars wished their dads with perfect throwbacks. Sara Ali Khan shared gems in the form of childhood throwbacks that feature her dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim. Ayushmann Khurrana did what he does best, he wrote a beautiful note and added a throwback. He wrote: "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He's the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father."

See their posts here:

Anil Kapoor, sharing a note for his late father, wrote: "To be loyal, honest, compassionate and a true friend...these are the qualities I have learnt to imbibe in my life, a gift from my father...He gave me independence which allowed me to learn from my own mistakes, but through it all, I knew he always had my back...it's all because of him... Everything and all of us! I hope I make him proud everyday now and forever."

Following her dad's footsteps, Sonam too shared throwbacks. "My father is nothing less than a hero in real life - the one who strived and continues to strive for our happily ever after," read an excerpt from her post.

Bobby Deol, sharing a super cute picture with his dad and Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, wrote: "I will always be your little boy! Love you papa. Happy Father's Day!"

We loved Vicky Kaushal's caption and picture both. "Sham aur Shakaal. Happy Father's Day Dad," he wrote.

Ananya Panday picked throwbacks to wish her dad Chunky Panday on Father's Day. Her bestie Shanaya Kapoor also shared a throwback of dad Sanjay Kapoor.

Navya Naveli Nada posted this childhood memory with dad Nikhil Nanda.

We just can't seem to get enough of these throwback posts. See some more here:

Which Father's Day post did you like the best? Tell us using the comments section below.